Woodbridge man, 54, missing and believed endangered

The investigation revealed that Peter left his residence located in the 5800 block of Anthony Dr in Woodbridge sometime around 10:00AM on March 4. Peter is believed to have left his residence voluntarily but may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered. Peter may be driving a Red 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Va Tags JNE6918.

