Woodbridge man, 54, missing and believed endangered
The investigation revealed that Peter left his residence located in the 5800 block of Anthony Dr in Woodbridge sometime around 10:00AM on March 4. Peter is believed to have left his residence voluntarily but may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered. Peter may be driving a Red 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Va Tags JNE6918.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|1
|Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13)
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|7
|Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09)
|Mar 1
|disgusted
|23
|Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old...
|Feb 27
|Burt
|1
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|13
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|1
|Fraud
|Feb 4
|Shame shame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC