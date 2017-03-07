Where Woodbridge voter office sits, D...

Where Woodbridge voter office sits, DMV wants its space back

A long-standing relationship between Virginia's Department of Motor Vehicles and the Prince William County Voter Registrar could be coming to an end. A voter registration office at the Woodbridge DMV Customer Service Center - an office in which the county does not pay rent to use - could be reclaimed by the DMV to make up for lost revenue.

