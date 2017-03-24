VDOT looks at extending I-95 Express ...

VDOT looks at extending I-95 Express Lanes to Fredericksburg

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: Potomac Local

From 50,000 feet, the 10-mile stretch of the Interstate 95 E-ZPass Express Lanes proposed by the Virginia Department of Transportation is known as "Component 3A" of the Atlantic Gateway project launched by Governor Terry McAuliffe last year. From ground level, the new express lanes extension proposal is a step in the right direction according to Lorenza Cooper who said: "they're not extending is as far as it needs to go."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Vaccines Mar 16 Ksmalls88 1
News Dumfries councilman found dead Mar 10 Wizard of ZOG 2
Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07) Mar 10 Wizard of ZOG 14
Exterior Cleaning of your home Mar 2 Nick Kovach 1
Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13) Mar 2 Nick Kovach 7
Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09) Mar 1 disgusted 23
News Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old... Feb 27 Burt 1
See all Woodbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbridge Forum Now

Woodbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Woodbridge, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,934,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC