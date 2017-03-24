VDOT looks at extending I-95 Express Lanes to Fredericksburg
From 50,000 feet, the 10-mile stretch of the Interstate 95 E-ZPass Express Lanes proposed by the Virginia Department of Transportation is known as "Component 3A" of the Atlantic Gateway project launched by Governor Terry McAuliffe last year. From ground level, the new express lanes extension proposal is a step in the right direction according to Lorenza Cooper who said: "they're not extending is as far as it needs to go."
