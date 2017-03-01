Temple and community celebrates Shabb...

Temple and community celebrates Shabbat Across America

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Fauquier.com

Congregation Ner Shalom in Woodbridge and community guests will join hundreds of synagogues across North America for Shabbat across America on Friday, March 3. The evening's events include a Mediterranean Community Shabbat dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the Shabbat Across America service at 7:30 p.m. Congregation Ner Shalom in collaboration with NJOP ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Exterior Cleaning of your home Thu Nick Kovach 1
Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13) Thu Nick Kovach 7
Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09) Mar 1 disgusted 23
News Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old... Feb 27 Burt 1
Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07) Feb 22 shkreli zionism 13
News Dumfries councilman found dead Feb 22 shkreli zionism 1
Fraud Feb 4 Shame shame 1
See all Woodbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbridge Forum Now

Woodbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Woodbridge, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,979 • Total comments across all topics: 279,309,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC