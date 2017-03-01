Temple and community celebrates Shabbat Across America
Congregation Ner Shalom in Woodbridge and community guests will join hundreds of synagogues across North America for Shabbat across America on Friday, March 3. The evening's events include a Mediterranean Community Shabbat dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the Shabbat Across America service at 7:30 p.m. Congregation Ner Shalom in collaboration with NJOP ... (more)
