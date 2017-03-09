Suspect wanted for abduction arrested without incident

Unlawful Wounding * ARREST - On March 8, John David CABRERA-BONILLA, wanted for a domestic incident which occurred at a residence located in the 14400 block of Brandon Ct in Woodbridge on February 24, was arrested without incident at his residence. Arrested on March 8: John David CABRERA-BONILLA, 19, of the 14400 block of Brandon Ct in Woodbridge Charged with abduction and unlawful wounding Court Date: Pending Unlawful Wounding [Previously Released] - On February 24 at 6:42PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14400 block of Brandon Ct in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic.

