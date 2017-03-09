Suspect wanted for abduction arrested without incident
Unlawful Wounding * ARREST - On March 8, John David CABRERA-BONILLA, wanted for a domestic incident which occurred at a residence located in the 14400 block of Brandon Ct in Woodbridge on February 24, was arrested without incident at his residence. Arrested on March 8: John David CABRERA-BONILLA, 19, of the 14400 block of Brandon Ct in Woodbridge Charged with abduction and unlawful wounding Court Date: Pending Unlawful Wounding [Previously Released] - On February 24 at 6:42PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14400 block of Brandon Ct in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Fri
|Wizard of ZOG
|2
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Fri
|Wizard of ZOG
|14
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|1
|Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13)
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|7
|Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09)
|Mar 1
|disgusted
|23
|Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old...
|Feb 27
|Burt
|1
|Fraud
|Feb '17
|Shame shame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC