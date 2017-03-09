Suspect wanted for abduction arrested...

Suspect wanted for abduction arrested without incident

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Potomac Local

Unlawful Wounding * ARREST - On March 8, John David CABRERA-BONILLA, wanted for a domestic incident which occurred at a residence located in the 14400 block of Brandon Ct in Woodbridge on February 24, was arrested without incident at his residence. Arrested on March 8: John David CABRERA-BONILLA, 19, of the 14400 block of Brandon Ct in Woodbridge Charged with abduction and unlawful wounding Court Date: Pending Unlawful Wounding [Previously Released] - On February 24 at 6:42PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14400 block of Brandon Ct in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dumfries councilman found dead Fri Wizard of ZOG 2
Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07) Fri Wizard of ZOG 14
Exterior Cleaning of your home Mar 2 Nick Kovach 1
Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13) Mar 2 Nick Kovach 7
Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09) Mar 1 disgusted 23
News Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old... Feb 27 Burt 1
Fraud Feb '17 Shame shame 1
See all Woodbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbridge Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Prince William County was issued at March 11 at 8:52PM EDT

Woodbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Woodbridge, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 279,483,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC