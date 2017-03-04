Shoplifter stabs to death Burlington Coat Factory guard at Potomac Mills
On March 4 at 2:33PM , officers responded to the Burlington Coat Factory located at 2700 Potomac Mills Cir in Woodbridge to investigate a stabbing. The investigation revealed that the suspect was observed shoplifting inside the store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|1
|Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13)
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|7
|Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09)
|Mar 1
|disgusted
|23
|Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old...
|Feb 27
|Burt
|1
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|13
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|1
|Fraud
|Feb 4
|Shame shame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC