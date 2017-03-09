Public hearings on proposed VRE fare ...

Public hearings on proposed VRE fare increases

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Potomac Local

Virginia Railway Express is holding a series of public hearings throughout the next two weeks to solicit comments on a proposed increase to its fares. A three percent fare increase is being proposed in order to pay for increased operations costs and the Amtrak Step-up tickets would increase from $5 to $7.

