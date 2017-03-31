Prince William denied first attempt at funding parking garage at proposed baseball stadium

Prince William County is denied one of two grant applications sought to fund a new commuter parking garage slated to be built next to a new Potomac Nationals baseball stadium in Woodbridge. The county sought $5 million from Virginia's Transportation Opportunity Fund to build a garage that would be used on weekdays by commuters, and on nights and weekends by baseball fans, and those attending other events at a proposed $35 million, 6,000-seat baseball stadium at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center next to Wegmans.

