Prince William County Police investigating attempted bank robbery
Authorities said on March 22 at 9:41 a.m., officers responded to the BB&T Bank located at 13920 Noblewood Plz in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. "An employee reported to police that an unknown man approached the bank area then passed a note demanding money," Prince William County Police's press release read.
