Police: Security guard fatally stabbed at Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge

Police say a security guard at a northern Virginia mall has died after being stabbed by a suspected shoplifter who fled the scene. Prince William County Police said in a statement that officers responded to the Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge around 2:30 p.m. Saturday after a stabbing was reported.

