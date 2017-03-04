Police need help finding missing, endangered Virginia man
Peter Dailey Cooper left his residence in the 5800 block of Anthony Drive in Woodbridge, Virginia around 10 a.m. Saturday. Cooper is believed to have left his residence voluntarily, but police said he may be in need of assistance, which they say qualifies him as being endangered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|1
|Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13)
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|7
|Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09)
|Mar 1
|disgusted
|23
|Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old...
|Feb 27
|Burt
|1
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|13
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|1
|Fraud
|Feb 4
|Shame shame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC