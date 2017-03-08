Police investigate alleged meth lab i...

Police investigate alleged meth lab in Woodbridge

Friday Mar 10

Police are investigating an alleged meth lab in Woodbridge after finding equipment and substances believed to be used for manufacturing the drug last week.

