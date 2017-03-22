Penn State to host RB commit for first day of spring practice as busy recruiting period kicks off

It goes without saying, of course, that next to nothing related to modern college football isn't also related to recruiting, and so high school prospects can and should be expected at each of Penn State's 15 spring practices, including the first one on Wednesday. Four-star Woodbridge, Va., running back and Penn State Class of 2018 commit Ricky Slade will kick off the weeks long recruiting party.

