New home for American Legion Post 364...

New home for American Legion Post 364 set to open in June

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Potomac Local

We started construction on the new building last summer and it is expected to be completed around June of this year. The new construction is right next to our current building at 3640 Friendly Post Lane, Woodbridge, 22192.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

