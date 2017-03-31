Mercedes Hermilia Renteria Vda De Ruiz

Mercedes Hermilia Renteria Vda De Ruiz

Mercedes Hermilia Renteria Vda De Ruiz, age 92, of Woodbridge, VA passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at her residence. She was born on April 16, 1924 in Piura, Peru the daughter of the late Jose Mercedes Renteria Correa and Rosa Julia Seminario.

