Mental health counselor charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor - On March 6, detectives from the Special Victims Unit began an investigation involving a juvenile and a counselor at the Psychological and Life Skills Associates located at 13885 Hedgewood Dr, Suite 245, in Woodbridge . The investigation revealed that between January and March of 2017, the accused, identified as Matthew Stuart BROUDY, had an inappropriate relationship with a client, identified as a 17-year-old female juvenile.

