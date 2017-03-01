Meetings set for proposed express lanes extension
A local public information meeting is set for later this month on a study underway on the proposed second extension of the Interstate 95 express lanes . Details on the study of a roughly 10-mile extension south will be held at Stafford High School from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 14. The Virginia Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting, which will include a presentation at 7 p.m. VDOT also will host a meeting March 13 in Prince William County, at Freedom High School, located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|1
|Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13)
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|7
|Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09)
|Mar 1
|disgusted
|23
|Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old...
|Feb 27
|Burt
|1
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|13
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|1
|Fraud
|Feb 4
|Shame shame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC