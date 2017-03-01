Meetings set for proposed express lan...

Meetings set for proposed express lanes extension

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A local public information meeting is set for later this month on a study underway on the proposed second extension of the Interstate 95 express lanes . Details on the study of a roughly 10-mile extension south will be held at Stafford High School from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 14. The Virginia Department of Transportation is hosting the meeting, which will include a presentation at 7 p.m. VDOT also will host a meeting March 13 in Prince William County, at Freedom High School, located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Exterior Cleaning of your home Mar 2 Nick Kovach 1
Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13) Mar 2 Nick Kovach 7
Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09) Mar 1 disgusted 23
News Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old... Feb 27 Burt 1
Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07) Feb 22 shkreli zionism 13
News Dumfries councilman found dead Feb 22 shkreli zionism 1
Fraud Feb 4 Shame shame 1
See all Woodbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbridge Forum Now

Woodbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Woodbridge, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,175 • Total comments across all topics: 279,315,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC