Man Sentenced to 58 Years in Prison for Multiple Attacks
Justin Wingate Poe, 35, of Woodbridge, Va. was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 10, in the Arlington County Circuit Court to 58 years in prison for his role in multiple attacks in Arlington County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Vaccines
|Mar 16
|Ksmalls88
|1
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Mar 10
|Wizard of ZOG
|2
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Mar 10
|Wizard of ZOG
|14
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|1
|Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13)
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|7
|Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09)
|Mar 1
|disgusted
|23
|Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old...
|Feb 27
|Burt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC