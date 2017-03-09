Man, 26, arrested for dealing drugs v...

Man, 26, arrested for dealing drugs via Uber

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Potomac Local

On March 7 at 12:58 p.m., officers responded to the area of Minnieville Rd near Cardinal Dr in Woodbridge to investigate a possible ongoing abduction. A third party caller reported to police that her friend, a 26-year-old woman of Woodbridge, had picked up an unknown man in the above area with her Uber vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Exterior Cleaning of your home Mar 2 Nick Kovach 1
Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13) Mar 2 Nick Kovach 7
Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09) Mar 1 disgusted 23
News Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old... Feb 27 Burt 1
Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07) Feb 22 shkreli zionism 13
News Dumfries councilman found dead Feb 22 shkreli zionism 1
Fraud Feb '17 Shame shame 1
See all Woodbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbridge Forum Now

Woodbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Woodbridge, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,448,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC