Man, 26, arrested for dealing drugs via Uber
On March 7 at 12:58 p.m., officers responded to the area of Minnieville Rd near Cardinal Dr in Woodbridge to investigate a possible ongoing abduction. A third party caller reported to police that her friend, a 26-year-old woman of Woodbridge, had picked up an unknown man in the above area with her Uber vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|1
|Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13)
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|7
|Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09)
|Mar 1
|disgusted
|23
|Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old...
|Feb 27
|Burt
|1
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|13
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|1
|Fraud
|Feb '17
|Shame shame
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC