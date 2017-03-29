Kitchen fire to blame for Dale City home inferno
On Tuesday, March 28th at 11:25 a.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in a single family home located in the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue in Woodbridge. Upon entry, fire and rescue crews encountered heavy smoke on the first floor and in the attic.
