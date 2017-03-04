Jamel Kingsbury, Courtesy of Prince William County Police

Jamel Kingsbury, Courtesy of Prince W...

Saturday Mar 4

A Burlington Coat Factory employee was stabbed to death while trying to prevent a man from shoplifting from the store Saturday afternoon in Woodbridge, Virginia. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. when two loss prevention employees confronted the man who they allegedly observed shoplifting inside the store.

