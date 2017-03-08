Guard fatally stabbed at Potomac Mills Mall lived in Caroline County
"He touched everyone he came in contact with, either with a smile, words of some type of wisdom or some jokes," his sister, Tiffany Rollins, wrote in an email on Tuesday, the day police arrested the man suspected of stabbing her brother to death at a Burlington Coat Factory in Woodbridge. The 44-year-old Drumgole was a security guard at the Potomac Mills Mall store.
