Chimney fire scorches three-story townhouse in Woodbridge
On Wednesday, March 15th at 8:55 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a townhouse fire located in the 3400 block of Braddock Road in Woodbridge. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire in the basement that had extended to the second and third floor of the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Vaccines
|Mar 16
|Ksmalls88
|1
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Mar 10
|Wizard of ZOG
|2
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Mar 10
|Wizard of ZOG
|14
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|1
|Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13)
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|7
|Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09)
|Mar 1
|disgusted
|23
|Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old...
|Feb 27
|Burt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC