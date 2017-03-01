Biggest challenge yet for new Village Ski and Bikes owner: Replacing cash register trapped in 1987
Village Ski and Bikes, a Lake Ridge staple since 1984, recently underwent new ownership. Tom Finn, a retired Marine purchased the shop in December 2016 and has big plans for Village Ski and Bikes.
