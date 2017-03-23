Bank robbery suspects arrested, connection to additional robberies under investigation
Upon further investigation into the reported attempted bank robbery which occurred at the BB&T Bank located at 13920 Noblewood Plz in Woodbridge on March 22, detectives have charged the driver of the suspect vehicle involved, identified as James Robert MOTON. The passenger in the same vehicle, identified as William Howard ROBINSON, was also arrested on an unrelated charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Vaccines
|Mar 16
|Ksmalls88
|1
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Mar 10
|Wizard of ZOG
|2
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Mar 10
|Wizard of ZOG
|14
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|1
|Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13)
|Mar 2
|Nick Kovach
|7
|Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09)
|Mar 1
|disgusted
|23
|Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old...
|Feb 27
|Burt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC