Woodbridge woman killed in Dale City motorcycle crash
Nellie Rae Sacra, 53, was riding with another motorcyclist about 1:38 a.m., when the two bikes approached the intersection of Meadowbrook Road, said Prince William police spokesman Steven Mattor Jr. The driver of the first bike "applied a hard brake" in an attempt to to turn onto Meadowbrook, but Sacra was unable to stop and crashed.
