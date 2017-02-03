Woman, 18, struck and killed on Rippon Boulevard

On January 31 at 6:06PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Rippon Blvd near Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2015 Dodge Caravan was traveling eastbound on Rippon Blvd just east ofJefferson Davis Hwy when the vehicle collided with a pedestrian attempting to cross Rippon Blvd. The pedestrian was crossing the roadway outside of the intersection and a designated crosswalk.

