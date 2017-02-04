'Willing Warriors has lots of fun volunteer opportunities at their facility in Haymarket'
Good morning Prince William - how would you like to take a 2 hour lunch and do super stuff in that time? Being a Meals on Wheels volunteer driver to deliver a noon meal to homebound seniors is just the answer! Come be part of this wonderful team of volunteers who go out 5 days a week to share a warm meal and a friendly face. Volunteers are needed on both sides of the community, either picking up at the Woodbridge Senior Center or the Manassas Senior Center.
