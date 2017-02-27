Virginia man gets 11 years in prison for trying to join Islamic State

A northern Virginia man who is originally from Sudan was sentenced on Friday to 11 years in prison and a decade of supervised release for attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State and making false statements to the FBI . Mahmoud Amin Mohamed Elhassan of Woodbridge, Va., pleaded guilty on Oct. 24 to aiding and abetting his friend's attempt to travel from the U.S. to Syria to join the terrorist group.

