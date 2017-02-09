Virginia GOP Gubernatorial Candidates Release Statements on Lee Statue
In response to the Charlottesville government voting to take down the Robert E Lee Statue and renaming Lee Park, Denver Riggleman released the following statement: "This continued assault from Democrats on Virginia's history and heritage is unacceptable. As Governor, I will protect the monuments of our heritage, but not just of the Civil War mind you.
