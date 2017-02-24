Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 1...

Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

On February 15, detectives with the Special Victims Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault which occurred in the 13200 block of Occoquan Rd in Woodbridge on February 14 around 6:00PM. The victim, a 12-year-old girl of Woodbridge, reported to police that she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance.

