Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, 01/23/17...

Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, 01/23/17 - 01/29/17

On 1/23/17, Deputy J. Pittman arrested Jason Enders, 21 of Spotsylvania, for Grand Larceny, Possession of Paraphernalia and Obtaining Money by False Pretense during a traffic stop in the 100 block of Lee St. On 1/24/17, Deputy Fuller released Franklin Dodson, 62 of Spotsylvania, on a summons for Shoplifting at Wal-Mart. On 1/24/17, Deputy E. Brown released Christopher Lord, 41 of Spotsylvania, on a summons for Shoplifting at Wal-Mart.

