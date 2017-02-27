Progressives Must Mobilize and Persuade - And Get Better at Each
Knocking on doors to get out the vote, Tefere Gebre, AFL-CIO Executive Vice President, chats with voter Michael Brown, 68, about the right-to-work amendment, on October 8, 2016 in Woodbridge, VA The 2016 election is more than three months past, and we live each day with its apocalyptic consequences. We need to fight Donald Trump and what he stands for on multiple fronts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Common Dreams.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|13
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|1
|Fraud
|Feb 4
|Shame shame
|1
|Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|FAMILYLOOKING
|25
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan '17
|LCohee43
|1
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Ralph R
|23
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC