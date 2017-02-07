Prince William County hosting Neighborhood Watch training February 21
The event will be held at 7 p.m. in the Locust Shade Room at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Government Building located at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge. The event will last for about an hour and shall cover the topics of crime reporting, emergency preparedness, Watch patrolling, active violence and a Q&A session at the end.
