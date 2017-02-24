Pr. William County executive proposes...

Pr. William County executive proposes $3.1 billion budget for 2017

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: The Washington Post

The average Prince William homeowner's local tax bill would increase by $105 in the next fiscal year under a budget proposal County Executive Christopher E. Martino unveiled last week. Martino presented his $3.1 billion spending plan to the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday.

