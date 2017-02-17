Possum Point residents fight Dominion coal ash 'cap in place' plan
Dumfries residents and local leaders spoke loud and clear: They don't want state regulators to allow Dominion Power to leave behind toxic coal ash at Possum Point. Virginia's Department of Environmental Quality held a two-and-a-half hour public hearing that began at 7 p.m. Thursday at Potomac Senior High School in Woodbridge.
