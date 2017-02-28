Police help lost woman, child out of Woodbridge wetlands
Officers went to the park just before 1:30 p.m., flashed their lights and activated sirens to help the woman and child find her way out of the park. Police said they located the woman and child and were still working on getting her to out of the wetlands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old...
|Mon
|Burt
|1
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|13
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|1
|Fraud
|Feb 4
|Shame shame
|1
|Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|FAMILYLOOKING
|25
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan '17
|LCohee43
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC