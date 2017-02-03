'Only two' big names discussed for Potomac Shores elementary school
Suggested names for the new "Potomac Shores" Elementary School presented to the School Board on February 1 include famous Americans, U.S. Presidents, and local educators and activists. The names were submitted online to the Office of Planning and Financial Services or offered at the School Board Naming Committee public meeting on January 30, held at Potomac High School.
