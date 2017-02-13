New windshields on Manassas vehicles combat police impersonators
Police officers in Manassas City installed a new windshield on Thursday that will help combat police impersonations within the city. The windshield; created by DeAndre McKenzie of Woodbridge, will give citizens the safety and security of knowing they are being pulled over by an actual police officer.
