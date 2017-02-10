Missing endangered teen walks away fr...

Missing endangered teen walks away from Woodbridge home

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Potomac Local

The investigation revealed that Sierra walked away from her residence located in the 2100 block of Gunsmith Terr in Woodbridge at approximately 8:20PM this evening. Sierra left her residence voluntarily and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered.

