Man Gets 58 Years in Prison for Lyon Park Sexual Assault
A Woodbridge man arrested for the sexual assault of a woman in Lyon Park was today sentenced to 58 years in prison for that and two other crimes. Justin Wingate Poe, 35, was nabbed last May on suspicions that he broke into a home on the 700 block of N. Edgewood Street and sexually assaulted a sleeping woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fraud
|Feb 4
|Shame shame
|1
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Feb 2
|mosaic is evil
|12
|Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06)
|Jan 23
|FAMILYLOOKING
|25
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan 14
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan '17
|LCohee43
|1
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Ralph R
|23
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|68
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC