Mahmoud Amin Mohamed Elhassan, 26, of Woodbridge, supported ISIS
Mahmoud Amin Mohamed Elhassan, 26, of Woodbridge, Virginia, was sentenced today to 11 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant , a designated foreign terrorist organization, and making false statements to the FBI. Acting Assistant Attorney General for National Security Mary B. McCord, U.S. Attorney Dana J. Boente for the Eastern District of Virginia and Assistant Director in Charge Andrew W. Vale of the FBI's Washington Field Office made the announcement, after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga.
