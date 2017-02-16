Lidl plans to open 20 stores this summer; acquires property in Bristow, Dumfries, Woodbridge
German grocery store giant Lidl this week announced plans to open 20 new stores this summer, and has acquired sites in Woodbridge, Bristow and Dumfries, according to the Washington Business Journal .
