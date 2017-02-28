Habitat for Humanity Woodbridge store expected to be open by June 1
"Habitat for Humanity Prince William County receives possession of the Woodbridge ReStore location on March 1. We'll have ninety days to do our build out and open the doors to the public. This will be a second store for Habitat for Humanity.
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09)
|16 hr
|disgusted
|23
|Suspect wanted in sexual assault of 12-year-old...
|Mon
|Burt
|1
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|13
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|1
|Fraud
|Feb 4
|Shame shame
|1
|Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|FAMILYLOOKING
|25
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
