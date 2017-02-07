Found remains belong to Woodbridge ma...

Found remains belong to Woodbridge man missing since November

8 hrs ago Read more: Potomac Local

Death Investigation *UPDATE - On February 6, 2017, the Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the identification of the human remains found on February 4 in the 1100 block of Marseille Ln in Woodbridge as Alan Cohee . Mr. Cohee was reported as missing and endangered to police on November 11, 2016 by family members.

Woodbridge, VA

