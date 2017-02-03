Five-Star 2018 RB Ricky Slade Commits To Penn State
Penn State's loaded 2018 recruiting class added another gem Friday with the verbal commitment of five-star Ricky Slade, Jr. Slade, who plays his high school ball for C.D. Hylton in Woodbridge, Va., picked the Nittany Lions over a stacked offer list including Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, and Virginia Tech, among others. He's considered the nation's top all-purpose running back prospect next cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite.
