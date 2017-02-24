FBI identifies 3 suspects in a series of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores
On February 21, detectives with the Robbery Unit along with assistance from the FBI identified three suspects involved in a series of armed robberies which occurred at 7-Eleven stores located in the eastern part of Prince William County on August 7. Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of two of the suspects, identified as Rachel Cornelia have been unsuccessful. A third suspect, identified as 21-year-old man of Arlington, is already in custody in Arlington for unrelated charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|13
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Feb 22
|shkreli zionism
|1
|Fraud
|Feb 4
|Shame shame
|1
|Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06)
|Jan '17
|FAMILYLOOKING
|25
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan '17
|LCohee43
|1
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Ralph R
|23
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC