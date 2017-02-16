Dominion plan to bury coal ash near P...

Dominion plan to bury coal ash near Potomac faces opposition

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Daily News-Record

Environmental groups are mounting opposition to the final phase of a Dominion Virginia Power plan to bury nearly 1 million tons of coal ash at the utility company's Possum Point plant near the Potomac River. The state Department of Environmental Quality has scheduled a hearing for Thursday on Dominion's application for a permit to permanently seal the coal ash with vegetation, soil and synthetic membranes as part of the company's efforts to comply with a nationwide federal mandate to safely dispose of all forms of the pollutant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fraud Feb 4 Shame shame 1
Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07) Feb 2 mosaic is evil 12
Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06) Jan 23 FAMILYLOOKING 25
News Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Cohee still missing, police seek help from public Jan '17 LCohee43 1
Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11) Dec '16 Ralph R 23
News They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo... Dec '16 tomin cali 68
See all Woodbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbridge Forum Now

Woodbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Woodbridge, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,377 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC