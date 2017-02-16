Dominion plan to bury coal ash near Potomac faces opposition

Environmental groups are mounting opposition to the final phase of a Dominion Virginia Power plan to bury nearly 1 million tons of coal ash at the utility company's Possum Point plant near the Potomac River. The state Department of Environmental Quality has scheduled a hearing for Thursday on Dominion's application for a permit to permanently seal the coal ash with vegetation, soil and synthetic membranes as part of the company's efforts to comply with a nationwide federal mandate to safely dispose of all forms of the pollutant.

