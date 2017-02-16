Danny Nettey honoured with concert in...

Danny Nettey honoured with concert in the US

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ghanamma.com

A memorial musical concert held in Woodbridge Virginia, US recently commemorated the life of the late Minister Danny Nettey, one of the pioneers of Contemporary Gospel music in Ghana who died in July 2016 in Ghana. Minister Danny Nettey was an inspiration to many Ghanaian musicians across the globe and he touched the lives of many gospel music lovers at all levels in society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fraud Feb 4 Shame shame 1
Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07) Feb 2 mosaic is evil 12
Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06) Jan 23 FAMILYLOOKING 25
News Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Cohee still missing, police seek help from public Jan '17 LCohee43 1
Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11) Dec '16 Ralph R 23
News They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo... Dec '16 tomin cali 68
See all Woodbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbridge Forum Now

Woodbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Woodbridge, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,974 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC