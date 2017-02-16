Danny Nettey honoured with concert in the US
A memorial musical concert held in Woodbridge Virginia, US recently commemorated the life of the late Minister Danny Nettey, one of the pioneers of Contemporary Gospel music in Ghana who died in July 2016 in Ghana. Minister Danny Nettey was an inspiration to many Ghanaian musicians across the globe and he touched the lives of many gospel music lovers at all levels in society.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fraud
|Feb 4
|Shame shame
|1
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Feb 2
|mosaic is evil
|12
|Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06)
|Jan 23
|FAMILYLOOKING
|25
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan '17
|LCohee43
|1
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Ralph R
|23
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|68
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC