Cortez charged in connection to stolen phone case, credit cards
On February 12 at 9:36AM, officers to investigate a robbery which occurred in the 4800 block of Dale Blvd in Woodbridge earlier that morning. The victim, a 30-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she was approached by the accused, an acquaintance, while at a business in the above area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fraud
|Feb 4
|Shame shame
|1
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Feb 2
|mosaic is evil
|12
|Trying to locate Wesley Dietz (Aug '06)
|Jan 23
|FAMILYLOOKING
|25
|Teen arrested for allegedly stealing 65-cent mi...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Cohee still missing, police seek help from public
|Jan '17
|LCohee43
|1
|Foul odor at 234/95 interchange (Sep '11)
|Dec '16
|Ralph R
|23
|They crossed the border illegally, and can't vo...
|Dec '16
|tomin cali
|68
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC